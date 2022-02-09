Jonathan Moulds Acquires 600,000 Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($738,336.71).

Jonathan Moulds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 24th, Jonathan Moulds purchased 725,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £645,250 ($872,549.02).

Shares of LON LIT opened at GBX 102 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 62.20 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £121.58 million and a PE ratio of 23.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.77.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

