JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €255.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €255.00 ($293.10) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($272.41) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC set a €281.00 ($322.99) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($275.86) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($304.60) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($282.76) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €245.54 ($282.23).

ALV stock opened at €229.85 ($264.20) on Monday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($192.30) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($237.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €213.49 and a 200-day moving average of €204.28.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

