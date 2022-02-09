JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $71.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Get onsemi alerts:

Shares of ON opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,818,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.