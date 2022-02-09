JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $71.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.
Shares of ON opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,818,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
