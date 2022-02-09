Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 5.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.87. 53,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,669,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Several brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.
About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
