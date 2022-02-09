Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 44,860 Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kopin by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kopin by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,823,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright raised Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $253.52 million, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Kopin news, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

