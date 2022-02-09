Jump Financial LLC Invests $211,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Fortive by 110.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fortive by 31.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortive by 84.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,991,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.