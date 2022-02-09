Jump Financial LLC Invests $222,000 in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Benchmark initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of RRGB opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $241.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

