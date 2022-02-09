Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after buying an additional 4,759,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after buying an additional 773,392 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 622,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 532,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEL opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

