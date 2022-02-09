Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Evergy by 5.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 73,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 45.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,864 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EVRG opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

