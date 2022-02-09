Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the third quarter worth $72,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

