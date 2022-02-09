Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Kennametal alerts:

NYSE:KMT opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.