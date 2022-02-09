Kestrel Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 650,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 269.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 108,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 8.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLGT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $286.12 million for the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

