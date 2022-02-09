Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $7.95 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,875 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream accounts for about 3.8% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $248,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $6,705,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $11,127,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. 6,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.81. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $52.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.