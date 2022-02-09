Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 54,400 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up 2.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. 89,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNX. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

