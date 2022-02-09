Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

KDP stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

