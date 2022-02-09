KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20,153.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 54,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

