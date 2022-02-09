KeyCorp Comments on Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE:BYD opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

