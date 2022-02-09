KeyCorp Weighs in on Maximus, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Maximus in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $76.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

