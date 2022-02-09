keyTango Achieves Market Capitalization of $529,474.73 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, keyTango has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $529,474.73 and $22,476.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00105436 BTC.

keyTango is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,180,010 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

