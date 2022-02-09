Kforce Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kforce in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

