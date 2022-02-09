Khrom Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,613 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the period. G-III Apparel Group comprises about 7.4% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $35.80.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
