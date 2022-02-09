Khrom Capital Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO)

Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 297,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. GoHealth accounts for 1.2% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 253,628 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $5,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 217.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of GOCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 96,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,829. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $631.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

