Khrom Capital Management LLC Invests $3.29 Million in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 463,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000. Party City Holdco makes up 2.7% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Party City Holdco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 434,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $2,611,531.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 71,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,564. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

