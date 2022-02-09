Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Now Covered by TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMMPF. CIBC upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

