Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Now Covered by TD Securities

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMMPF. CIBC upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.