Kimball International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Kimball International has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimball International has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kimball International alerts:

KBAL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,802. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $341.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.85. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kimball International by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kimball International by 102.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimball International by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 141,858 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.