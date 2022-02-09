King DAG (KDAG) Achieves Market Cap of $23.92 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $23.92 million and $16,046.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

