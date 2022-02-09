Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 101,478 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,478 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 1.45% of Vincerx Pharma worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VINC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,812. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VINC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.