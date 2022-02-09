Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 125,650 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,650 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up approximately 1.8% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Teck Resources worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 502,143 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,976,000 after acquiring an additional 167,985 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. 155,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,617. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

