Kinross Gold (KGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinross Gold (KGC)
