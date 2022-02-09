Kinross Gold (KGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

