KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post sales of $800.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $803.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $798.50 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $669.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:KKR traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.38. 8,745,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $83.90.
KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile
KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.
