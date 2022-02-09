Kleros Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.17 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $65.17 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00484168 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

