Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report sales of $411.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $413.30 million. Koppers reported sales of $393.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Koppers by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,059,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Koppers by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after acquiring an additional 185,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KOP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. 159,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. Koppers has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $626.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

