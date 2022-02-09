Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

NYSE KOS opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 3.21.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 255,080 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after buying an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 619,644 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,063,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after buying an additional 105,183 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.