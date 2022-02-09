Kylin (KYL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.00 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Kylin has a total market cap of $13.00 million and $236,964.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kylin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00107799 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.