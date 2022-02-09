L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires A$829,347.98 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau purchased 306,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.70 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of A$829,347.98 ($588,190.05).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Mark Landau purchased 716,125 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.89 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of A$2,066,020.63 ($1,465,262.85).

On Monday, December 20th, Mark Landau purchased 385,087 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$1,050,132.25 ($744,774.64).

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

