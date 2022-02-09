L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires A$829,347.98 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau purchased 306,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.70 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of A$829,347.98 ($588,190.05).
Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Mark Landau purchased 716,125 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.89 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of A$2,066,020.63 ($1,465,262.85).
- On Monday, December 20th, Mark Landau purchased 385,087 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$1,050,132.25 ($744,774.64).
About L1 Long Short Fund
