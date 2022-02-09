Laboratory Co. of America (LH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LH opened at $278.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.78. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $223.36 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.40.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

