Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $211.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.62 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

