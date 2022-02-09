Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $3.24 Million in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

