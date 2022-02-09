Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 6,792 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.41. 969,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,091,766. The company has a market capitalization of $624.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.15 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

