Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,249 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.01. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,842. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.52. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63.

