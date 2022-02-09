Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.26) to GBX 343 ($4.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.57).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 289 ($3.91) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 248.95 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The company has a market capitalization of £17.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 293.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.27.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,285.84). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 789 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,094.12). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $862,492 in the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

