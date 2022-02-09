Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.08. 94,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,704. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

