Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$3.000 EPS.

LEG opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

