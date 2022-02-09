Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.