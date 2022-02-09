Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66.
Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
