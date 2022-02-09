Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Position Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 786,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,837,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after buying an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

