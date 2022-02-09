Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 1,500 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $18,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

