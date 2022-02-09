Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.14 and traded as low as $5.70. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 94,837 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $50.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
