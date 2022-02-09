Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.14 and traded as low as $5.70. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 94,837 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $50.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTBR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lightbridge by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 53.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.