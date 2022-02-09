LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

