LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LPTH opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.