Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of LIND traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 379,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.65.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,074 shares of company stock worth $1,484,557. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 217,682 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 184,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 329,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 181,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

